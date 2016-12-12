Police Reports 12-12-16

Franklin Police Chief Sabria McGuire reported the following arrests:

Ebony Antoine, 33, of Samuel Street, Franklin, was arrested Friday at 9:57 a.m. and charged with criminal mischief. Antoine was booked, processed and released on a $500 bond.

Zyaire Wiley, 19, of Lafayette, was arrested Sunday at 4:21 a.m. and charged with indecent behavior with a juvenile. Wiley was booked, processed and released on a $3,000 bond.

Buddy Haire, 37, of Tenth Street, Franklin, was arrested Sunday at 8:16 a.m. and charged with failure to appear on the charge of criminal trespassing. Haire was booked, processed and released on a $250 bond.

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Mark Hebert reported the Narcotics Division made the following arrest:

Paul Bennett, 22, of Thibodaux, was arrested Friday at 2:29 p.m. and charged with failure to yield and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bennett was released on a summons to appear in court.

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Mark Hebert reported the following arrests:

Krystal Meranta, 27, of 206 Clarke Road, Bayou Vista, was arrested Friday at 12:01 p.m. and charged with theft of goods. Meranta was released on a summons to appear in court.

Deacon Goodwin Sr, 42, of Branch, was arrested Friday at 4:21 p.m. and charged with on failure to appear on the charge of disturbing the peace. Goodwin was released on a $1,000 bond.

Bryan Hebert, 57, of New Iberia, was arrested Friday at 4:25 p.m. and charged with unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling and criminal trespass. No bail was set.

Michael Bourgeois, III, 18, of Centerville, was arrested Friday at 11:17 a.m. and charged with simple battery. He was released after posting a $2,500 bond.

Derek A. Parr Jr., 24, of Gonzales, was arrested Friday at 9:51 p.m. and charged with reckless operation of a vehicle and general speed law violation. Parr was released on a summons to appear in court.

Carley L. Griffin, 32, of 103 Beau Lane, Bayou Vista, was arrested Saturday at 4:48 p.m. and charged with reckless operation of a vehicle and hit and run driving. Griffin was released on a summons to appear in court.

Justin Rhine, 21, of New Iberia, was arrested Saturday at 12:49 p.m. and charged with aggravated assault and theft of a motor vehicle. No bail was set.

Anthony Butler, 53, of 11429 La. 182, Franklin, was arrested Saturday at 2:09 p.m. and charged with domestic abuse battery. Butler was released after posting a $3,500 bond.

Nery D. Maldonado, 39, of Amelia, was arrested Saturday at 8:52 a.m. and charged with domestic abuse battery and criminal damage to property. Maldonado was released after posting a $2,750 bond.

Jose T. Gomez, 37, of Amelia, was arrested Sunday at 1:15 a.m. and charged with aggravated battery, disturbing the peace and for failure to appear on the charge of possession of fraudulent documents. No bail was set.

Nigel L. Singleton, 23, of 804 Marshal St., Morgan City, was arrested Sunday at 1:34 p.m. and charged with driving under suspension, no insurance and no proof of registration. Singleton was released on a summons to appear in court.

Addie M. Guidry, 37, of Two Sisters Court, Lot 6, Bayou Vista, was arrested Sunday at 4:00 p.m. and charged with theft of goods, handicap parking violation and invalid motor vehicle inspection sticker. Guidry was released on a summons to appear in court.

Herman L. Sonnier, 48, of 532 David Road, Bayou Vista, was arrested Sunday at 4:05 p.m. and charged with illegal possession of stolen things. Sonnier was released on a summons to appear in court.

Damien Keller, 33, of Belle Rose, was arrested Sunday at 10:15 p.m. and charged with theft of goods. Keller was released on a summons to appear in court.