Police Reports 11-4-16

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Mark Hebert reported the following arrests:

Brandon Willis, 34, of Lafayette, was arrested Thursday at 1:40 p.m. and charged with failure to appear on the charges of driving with a suspended license and no tail lights. Bail was set at $10,000.

Rebecca Bacas, 41, of Delcambre, was arrested Thursday at 2:16 p.m. and charged with failure to appear on the charge of issuing worthless checks. Bacas was released on a $1,500 bond.

Jacoby Paul, 27, of 118 Batiste St., Baldwin, LA was arrested Thursday at 2:51 p.m. and charged with false imprisonment, second degree kidnapping, aggravated burglary, home invasion, possession of Schedule IV with intent to distribute and three counts of possession of Schedule II with intent to distribute. No bail was set.

Franklin Police Chief Sabria McGuire reported the following arrests:

Nathan Kaufman, 18, of Augustine Maze Street, Franklin, was arrested Thursday at 8:09 a.m. and charged with interfering with law enforcement investigation. Kaufman was booked, processed and remains incarcerated at the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center.

Dianne Darby, 37, of Iberia Street, Franklin, was arrested Thursday at 9:49 a.m. and charged with simple assault. Darby was booked, processed and released on a $1,000 bond.

Jermoud Watts, 25, of James Street, Franklin, was arrested Thursday at 9:44 a.m. and charged with obscenity. Watts was booked, processed and remains incarcerated at the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center.

Bobby Lockett, 53, of Jolivette Street, Baldwin, was arrested Friday at 4:18 a.m. and charged with disturbing the peace by public intoxication and for failure to appear on the charge of disturbing the peace by public intoxication. Lockett was booked, processed and held with no bond set at the time of press release.