Police Reports 11-16-16

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Mark Hebert reported the following arrests:

Wayne D. Meads Jr, 36, of Labadieville, was arrested Tuesday at 11:25 a.m. and charged with failure to appear on the charge of criminal neglect of family. Bail was set at $5,730.

Kimberly Evans, 24, of Berwick, was arrested Tuesday at 6:37 p.m. and charged with failure to appear on the charges of reckless operation of a vehicle, operating a vehicle with a suspended license, operating a vehicle without insurance and expired motor vehicle inspection. Bail was set at $750.

Jamal M. Gibson, 29, of 115 Headland St., Morgan City, was arrested Tuesday at 9:23 p.m. and charged with failure to appear on the charge of possession of Schedule I drugs, failure to appear on the charges of possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of drug paraphernalia and for failure to appear on the charges of possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and possession of drug paraphernalia. Gibson was transported to the parish jail.