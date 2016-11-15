Police Reports 11-15-16

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Mark Hebert reported the following arrests:

Tanner Aucoin, 20, of 1210 Columbus Ave., Bayou Vista, was arrested Monday at 11:41 a.m. and charged with failure to appear for a drug court status conference and failure to comply with the terms and conditions of drug court. Bail was set at $500,000.

Dicie Fulks, 32, of 272 Cremo Lane, Patterson, was arrested Monday at 9:32 a.m. and charged with careless operation of a motor vehicle, no motor vehicle insurance and resisting an officer. Fulks was released on a summons to appear in court.

Chitimacha Police Chief Hal Hutchinson reported the following arrest:

Jamison Sampy, 37, of St. Peter Street in Jeanerette, was arrested Friday and charged with jumping bail, failure to appear on the charges of driving under suspension and general speed law, failure to appear on the charge of reckless operation and probation and parole for probation violation. He was transported to the parish jail.

Franklin Police Chief Sabria McGuire reported the following arrest:

Dean Darby, 26, of Iberia Street, Franklin, was arrested Monday at 10:36 p.m. and charged with theft of goods under $100. Darby was also arrested for failure to appear on the charges of simple assault, disturbing the peace and contempt of court. Darby was booked, processed and held with no bond set.