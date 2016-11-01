Police Reports 11-1-2016

Franklin Police Chief Sabria McGuire reported the following arrests:

Terrance Robinson Jr., 19 of St. Joseph Lane, Franklin, was arrested Monday at 6:54 p.m. and charged with failure to appear on the charge of possession of marijuana. Robinson was booked, processed and released on a $408 cash bond.

Jalen Harris, 24, of Breaux Bridge, was arrested Monday at 8:09 p.m. on the charges of stop signs and yield signs, altered license plate, driver’s license suspended, failure to carry registration, possession with intent to distribute Schedule I narcotics, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of Schedule IV. Harris was booked, processed and held on a $5,000 bond.