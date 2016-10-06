Police Reports 10-6-16

Chitimacha Police Chief Hal Hutchinson reported the following arrest:

Kiangelo Levene, 26, of Abbeville, was arrested Thursday and charged with resisting an officer, criminal mischief and driving without a license. He was transported to the parish jail.

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Mark Hebert reported the Narcotics Division made the following arrests:

Clarence C. Reed, 33, of 1012 Weber St., Franklin, was arrested Wednesday at 6:32 p.m. and charged with possession of marijuana. Reed was released on a summons to appear in court.

Randrick A. Richard, 34, of 224 Collins St., Baldwin, was arrested Wednesday at 7:10 p.m. and charged with possession of marijuana and resisting an officer. He was released on a $3,000 bond.

Eldridge Gibson, 28, of 129 Collins St., Baldwin, was arrested Wednesday at 7:10 p.m. and charged with possession of marijuana. Gibson was released on a summons to appear in court.

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Mark Hebert reported the following arrests:

Brandon Pippins, 35, of 807 Guidrez St., Franklin, was arrested Wednesday at 8:14 a.m. and charged with possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Pippins was released on a summons to appear in court.

Martin Robertson, 29, of 4268 La. 83, Franklin, was arrested Wednesday at 8:42 a.m. and charged with driving under suspension and failure to provide proof of registration. He was released on a summons to appear in court.

Deon Leonard, 22, of 610 Labau St., Baldwin, was arrested Wednesday at 10:11 a.m. and charged with home invasion and simple battery. Leonard was also charged with resisting an officer with force. No bail was set.

Cyrilla Lyons, 51, of 701 Trowbridge St., Franklin, was arrested Wednesday at 5:02 p.m. and charged with criminal damage to property and theft. No bail was set.

Andrew Leleux, 30, of New Iberia, was arrested Wednesday at 6:52 p.m. and charged with reckless operation of a vehicle. Leleux was released on a summons to appear in court.

Quentin Rupp, 21, of Asheville, North Carolina, was arrested Wednesday at 8:22 p.m. and charged with no tail lights, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Rupp was released on a summons to appear in court.

James Harmeling, 41, of Archer, Florida, was arrested Wednesday at 8:22 p.m. and charged with possession of marijuana. Harmeling was released on a summons to appear in court.

Laura Vice, 46, of 600 Superior Lane, Bayou Vista, was arrested Thursday at 12:04 a.m. and charged with simple battery. She was later released on a $500 bond.

Mark A. Cain, 22, of 109 Lockley St., Baldwin, was arrested Thursday at 12:28 a.m. and charged with no license plate, no driver’s license and no motor vehicle insurance. Cain was released on a summons to appear in court.

Franklin Police Chief Sabria McGuire reported the following arrests:

Billy Lajaunie, 47, of Second Street, Franklin, was arrested Wednesday at 10:55 a.m. and charged with failure to appear on the charge of disturbing the peace by public intoxication. Lajaunie was booked, processed and released on a $368 cash bond.

Ivory Williams Jr., 45, of Friendship Lane, Franklin, was arrested Wednesday at 5:45 p.m. and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a legend drug without a prescription and keeping a disorderly place. Williams was booked, processed and released on a $2,000 bond.