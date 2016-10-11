Police Reports 10-11-16

Franklin Police Chief Sabria McGuire reportd the following arrest:

Jordan Billiot, 30, of Bayouview Drive, Franklin, was arrested Monday at 8:44 a.m. and charged with simple assault. Billiot was booked, processed and remains incarcerated at Morgan City Police Department.

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Mark Hebert reported the following arrests:

Damien K. Keller, 32, of Bayou Vista, was arrested Monday at 10:08 a.m. and charged with operating a vehicle under suspension, failure to owner to secure registration and vehicle insurance required. Keller was released on a summons to appear in court.

Kayla M. Davis, 27, of Bayou Vista, was arrested Monday at 11:44 a.m. and charged with possession of a Schedule I drug and possession of drug paraphernalia. Davis was later released on a summons to appear in court.

Monty Verret, 66, of 3008 Chitimacha Trail, Charenton, was arrested Monday at 3:35 p.m. and charged with criminal trespass. He was released on a summons to appear in court.

Zachery Hebert, 19, of Amelia, was arrested Monday at 8:49 p.m. and charged with domestic abuse battery, two counts of aggravated assault and theft. Bail was set at $7,000.

Ricky Champagne, 31, of 337 La. 83, Baldwin, was arrested Monday at 7:09 p.m. and charged with domestic abuse battery. Champagne was released after posting a $3,500 bond.

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Mark Hebert reported the Narcotics Division made the following arrests:

Bob Simmons, 61, of 94 Apple St., Morgan City, was arrested Monday at 3:28 p.m. and charged with possession of a Schedule I drug. Simmons was released on a summons to appear in court.

Blake Wain, 19, of 656 Parish Road 131, Verdunville, was arrested Monday at 9:36 p.m. and charged with possession of Schedule II with intent to distribute, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a firearm in the presence of a controlled dangerous substance, monetary instrument abuse, resisting an officer and illegal possession of stolen firearms. No bail was set.

Wesley Bass, 19, of 656 Parish Road 131, Verdunville, was arrested Monday at 9:36 p.m. and charged with possession of Schedule II with intent to distribute, possession of Schedule I, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a firearm in the presence of a controlled dangerous substance, possession of a firearm by a person convicted of certain felonies, resisting an officer, illegal possession of stolen firearms and transactions involving drug proceeds. No bail was set.

Kimberly Evans, 24, of 656 Parish Road 131, Verdunville, was arrested Monday at 9:36 p.m. and charged with possession of Schedule II with intent to distribute, possession of Schedule I, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a firearm in the presence of a controlled dangerous substance, illegal possession of stolen firearms and possession of a firearm by a person convicted of certain felonies. No bail was set.