Police Reports 10-10-16

Chitimacha Police Chief Hal Hutchinson reported the following arrests:

Ronnphack Phethmanh, 35, of Myrist Street, New Iberia, was arrested Friday and charged with resisting an officer by failure to identify and unlawful use of state issued identification to gain access to a gaming facility and released on a summons.

Padith Thenekhamsyharath, 39, of Lynn Circle, New Iberia, was arrested Friday and charged with unlawful use of state issued identification to gain access into a gaming facility and released on a summons.

Ben Leblanc, 34, of Jefferson, New Iberia, was arrested Sunday and charged with for simple battery and released on a summons.

Bryan Sisk, 31, of Chitimacha Trail, Charenton, was arrested Sunday and charged with failure to appear for criminal neglect of family. He was transported to the parish jail.

Franklin Police Chief Sabria McGuire reported the following arrests:

Brennan Navy, 26, of Third Street, Franklin, was arrested Friday at 9:13 a.m. and charged with disturbing the peace. Navy was booked, processed and released on a $250 bond.

Ashley Sampson, 28, of Mechanic Street, Franklin, was arrested Friday at 11:22 a.m. and charged with failure to appear for traffic violations. Sampson was booked, processed and held on a $629 cash bond.

Kient Martin, 27, of Myra Street, Franklin, was arrested Friday at 1:59 p.m. and charged with cyberstalking. Martin was booked, processed and released to appear on Third Ward City Court.

Mi’keyonta Charles, 17, of Labow Street, Baldwin, was arrested Friday at 7:18 p.m. and charged with disturbing the peace. Charles was booked, processed and released on a $250 bond.

Dyreante Notto, 17, of Twelfth Street, Franklin, was arrested Friday at 7:18 p.m. and charged with disturbing the peace. Notto was booked, processed and released on a $250 bond.

Tajh Guilbeau, 26, of Easy Street, Franklin, was arrested Saturday at 2:30 a.m. and charged with failure to appear on the charge of disturbing the peace by fighting. Guilbeau was booked, processed and held on a $418 cash bond.

Austin Thomassie, 18, of Marrero, was arrested Saturday at 4:08 p.m. and charged with possession of marijuana- second offense, possession of drug paraphernalia- second offense, suspended driver’s license, open alcohol container, illegal carrying of a firearm and possession of a firearm in the presence of a controlled dangerous substance. Thomassie was arrested on warrants for Morgan City Police Department for the charges of attempted simple burglary of a vehicle and resisting an officer. Thomassie was arrested on a warrant for Patterson Police Department for the charge of burglary. Thomassie was also arrested on a warrant for 16th Judicial District Court for failure to appear on the charge of simple burglary. Thomassie was also arrested on a warrant for probation violation. Thomassie was booked, processed and held with no bond set.

Samantha Jones, 32, of Seventh Street, Franklin, was arrested Sunday at 3:36 a.m. and charged with monetary instrument abuse. Jones was booked, processed and held with no bond set.

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Mark Hebert reported the Narcotics Division made the following arrests:

Dawn Below, 29, of Lafayette, was arrested Friday at 4:19 p.m. and charged with possession of Schedule II. Below was released on a $1,500 bond.

Terrance Jackson, 28, of Lafayette, was arrested Friday at 4:19 p.m. and charged with improper lane usage, possession of Schedule I and possession of drug paraphernalia. Jackson was released on a $3,750 bond.

Shawn Thompson, 39, of 103 Lambert Lane, Bayou Vista, was arrested Friday at 6:30 p.m. and charged with improper lane usage, obstruction of justice, resisting an officer and possession of Schedule I. Thompson was released on a $4,750 bond.

Waylon W. Store, 35, of Pearland, was arrested Friday at 6:30 p.m. and charged with possession of Schedule I and possession of drug paraphernalia. Store was released on a summons to appear in court.

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Mark Hebert reported the following arrests:

Chad M. Carmouche, 36, of 219 Glenwood St., Morgan City, was arrested Friday at 10:50 a.m. and charged with failure to pay annual registration fee as a sex offender and on a warrant for failure to obtain special identification card as a sex offender. No bail was set.

Eric J. Fontenot, 33, of 627 Teche Road, Bayou Vista, was arrested Friday at 5:23 p.m. and charged with failure to notify law enforcement of a change of address as a sex offender. No bail was set.

Mary Burke, 55, of 421 Park St. Apt. 3, Patterson, was arrested Friday at 8:10 p.m. and charged with operating a vehicle while intoxicated and careless operation of a motor vehicle. No bail was set.

Jose Garza, 31, of Houston, was arrested Friday at 8:49 p.m. and charged with failure to appear on the charges of possession of synthetic cannabinoids, possession of drug paraphernalia, speeding and operating a vehicle without a driver’s license. No bail was set.

Deonta Reaux, 30, of 521 Tiffany St. #29, Patterson, was arrested Friday at 9:37 p.m. and charged with improper lane usage, no proof of insurance and driving under suspension. Reaux was released on a summons to appear in court.

Joshua L. White, 30, of 2504 Sixth St., Jeanerette, was arrested Saturday at 12:01 a.m. and charged with failure to appear on the charge of domestic abuse battery and possession of Schedule II. No bail was set.

Dustin Palmer, 36, of 122 Palmer Lane, Centerville, was arrested Sunday at 5:04 a.m. and charged with no driver’s license on person and no insurance. Palmer was released on a summons to appear in court.

Frank A. McKenzie, 35, of Thibodaux, LA was arrested Sunday at 8:49 p.m. and charged with two counts of theft of goods and resisting an officer by giving false information. Bail was set at $3,000.

Kevin Smith, Jr., 22, of 10075 Highway 182, Sorrell, was arrested Sunday at 7:55 p.m. and charged with simple battery. Bail was set at $500.