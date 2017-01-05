Police Reports 1-5-17

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Mark Hebert reported the Narcotics Division made the following arrests:

David J. Allen, 27, of 611 General Patton St., Morgan City, was arrested Wednesday at 8:44 p.m. and charged with obstruction of justice, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and transactions involving drug proceeds. No bail was set.

Darren J. Jackson, 32, of 104 Todd Lane, Bayou Vista, was arrested Wednesday at 8:44 p.m. and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to appear on the charge of possession of marijuana. No bail was set.

Guyla S. Bliss, 48, of 1050 Tower Tank Road, Morgan City, was arrested Wednesday at 8:44 p.m. and charged with possession of marijuana. Bliss was released on a summons to appear court.

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Mark Hebert reported the following arrests:

Earl Pyle Jr, 36, of 406 Brashear Avenue, Morgan City, was arrested Wednesday at 12:59 a.m. and charged with failure to appear on the charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated. Bail on the charge is set at $50,000.

Andrew Wiersma, 40, of 447 La. 182, Morgan City, was arrested Wednesday at 5:53 p.m. and charged with theft. Wiersma was released on a summons to appear in court.

Rachel Killingsworth, 23, of 728 Victoria Riverside Road, Patterson, was arrested Thursday at 12:50 a.m. and charged with careless operation of a vehicle with a crash, no driver’s license and possession of marijuana. Killingsworth was released on a summons to appear in court.

Donald Mcbride, 44, of Houma, was arrested Thursday at 4:08 a.m. and charged with possession of cocaine. No bail was set.