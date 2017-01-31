Police Reports 1-31-17

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Mark Hebert reported the following arrests:

Drew Baugher, 27, of 111 Rizzo St., Patterson, was arrested Monday at 11:17 a.m. and charged with operating a vehicle while intoxicated, improper lane usage, no driver’s license on person and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was released after posting a $4,500 bond.

Orlando Jordan, 35, of Jeanerette, was arrested Monday at 11:21 a.m. and charged with probation violation. No bail was set.

Jimmy Bridges, 51, of 310 Martin Luther King Boulevard, Franklin, was arrested Monday at 9:26 p.m. and charged with domestic abuse battery and criminal damage to property. Bail was set at $3,000.

Jaclyn Fields, 31, of 120 Domino Drive, Patterson, was arrested Monday at 7:56 p.m. and charged with simple battery and disturbing the peace. Fields was released on a $3,500 bond.

Caleb D. Landry, 18, of 323 Saturn Road, Bayou Vista, was arrested Tuesday at 3:19 a.m. and charged with contributing to the delinquency of juveniles and for failure to appear on the charge of contributing to the delinquency of juveniles. Bail was set at $2,000.

Calvin Washington, 56, of 603 Labau St., Baldwin, was arrested Monday at 11:20 a.m. and charged with failure to notify law enforcement of a change of address as a sex offender. Bail was set at $2,500.

Franklin Police Chief Sabria McGuire reported the following arrests:

Ronald Jones Jr., 36, of Anderson Street, Franklin, was arrested Monday at 4:03 p.m. and charged with domestic abuse battery by strangulation and failure to appear for traffic violations. Jones was booked, processed and held with no bond set.

Leo Green Jr., 51, of Verdun Lane, Franklin, was arrested Tuesday at 12:26 a.m. and charged with failure to appear on the charge of criminal neglect of family. Green was booked, processed and held on a $5,560 bond.