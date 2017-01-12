Police Reports 1-12-17

Chitimacha Police Chief Hal Hutchinson reported the following arrests:

Marquis Brown, 24, of Edward Lane, Jeanerette, was arrested Wednesday and charged with unlawful use of a state issued ID to gain access to a gaming facility, failure to appear for arraignment for the charges of no insurance, no driver’s license and improper use of a license plate. He was transported to the parish jail.

Richard Derouen, 35, of New Iberia, was arrested Wednesday and charged with unlawful use of a state issued ID to gain access to a gaming facility and released on a summons.

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Mark Hebert reported the following arrests:

Blake Chaisson, 20, of 111 Hendricks St., Patterson, was arrested Wednesday at 10:00 a.m. and charged with second degree cruelty to juveniles. Chaisson was released after posting a $100,000 property bond.

TyJuandre J. Tillman, 25, of 409 Bollard St., Baldwin, was arrested Wednesday at 9:48 p.m. and charged with resisting an officer. Tillman was later released on a $2,500 bond.

Melvin R. Lee, 34, of 106 Collins St., Baldwin, was arrested Wednesday at 4:24 p.m. and charged with failure to appear on the charges of direct contempt and failure to use seatbelts. Lee was released on a summons to appear in court.

Robin Tipton, 33, of 1403 N. Third St., Morgan City, was arrested Wednesday at 5:40 p.m. and charged with theft of goods. Tipton was released on a summons to appear in court.

Walter Howard, 30, of 504 Williams St. Apt #1, Patterson, was arrested Wednesday at 8:40 p.m. and charged with careless operation of a motor vehicle, driving under suspension and possession of Schedule I drugs. Howard was later released on a summons to appear in court.

Clinton B. Williams, 52, of 131 Rizzo St., Lot #20, Patterson, was arrested Thursday at 4:10 a.m. and charged with littering, violation of parish outdoor burning ordinance and failure to appear on the charges of operating a vehicle with a suspended license and no seatbelt. No bail was set.