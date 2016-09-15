Police Repors 9-15-16

Franklin Police Chief Sabria McGuire reported the following arrests:

Danny Garner, 20, of V’s Lane, Franklin, was arrested Monday at 6:34 p.m. and charged with simple battery and disturbing the peace. Garner was released on a $750 bond.

Cruz Sanchez Jr., 33, of Willow Street, Franklin, was arrested Tuesday at 2:27 p.m. and charged with possession of Schedule II narcotics, possession of drug paraphernalia, violation of a uniform controlled dangerous substance law, possession of a controlled dangerous substance in the presence of a firearm, careless operation, no turn signal, expired motor vehicle inspection sticker, driving under suspension, no rear view mirror and use of wireless telecommunication devices by certain persons prohibited. Sanchez was released on a $10,000 bond.

Thomas Kennedy, 21, of Railroad Avenue, Franklin, was arrested Wednesday at 9:07 a.m. on charges of domestic abuse battery-child endangerment and violation of a protective order. He was also charged with probation violation. No bond was set.

Harold Paul, 31, of Cayce Street, Franklin, was arrested Wednesday at 6:40 p.m. on charges of third offense possession of marijuana and first offense possession of drug paraphernalia. He was also charged with a district court failure to appear warrant on a charge of criminal neglect of family. No bond was set.

Chitimacha Police Chief Hal Hutchinson reported the following arrests:

Derwin Needly, 48, of Lake Charles, was arrested Tuesday and charged with theft and released on a summons.

Brittany Jones, 23, of Lloyd Lane, Morgan City, was arrested Tuesday and charged with theft and released on a summons.

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Mark Hebert reported the following arrests:

Demetrius Green, 27, of 428 Mike Drive, Patterson, was arrested Monday at 7:40 a.m. and charged with domestic abuse battery. No bail was set.

Rodney Granger, 22, of 123 Tiger Road, Franklin, was arrested Monday at 9:46 a.m. and charged with reckless operation of a vehicle, flight from an officer and off road vehicles on a public roadway prohibited. He was released on a $1,000 bond.

Jermoud Watts, 26, of Siracusa, was additionally charged with obscenity Monday at 11:40 a.m. Watts remains incarcerated with no bail set.

Barry A. Jones, Jr., 29, of 136 Georgetown Lane, Glencoe, was arrested Monday at 12:49 p.m. and charged with failure to appear on the charge of criminal damage to property. The warrant was recalled and Jones was released.

Eldridge Gibson, III, 28, of 129 Collins Street, Baldwin, was arrested Monday at 1:32 p.m. and charged with failure to appear on the charge of criminal trespassing. Bail was set at $1,000.

Curstone Alfred, 40, of 1123 La. 318, Jeanerette, was arrested Monday at 2:09 p.m. and charged with flight from an officer, resisting an officer, improper equipment and no motor vehicle insurance. No bail was set.

Clyde Mitchell, 40, of 144 Bray Lane, Franklin, was arrested Monday at 3:13 p.m. and charged with possession of a firearm by a person convicted of certain felonies and illegal possession of a stolen firearm. He was released on a $5,000 bond.

Kayla Smith, 22, of 522 Sixth St., Franklin, was arrested Monday at 8:02 p.m. and charged with simple battery and criminal trespass. Smith was released on a $1,000 bond.

Makayla Spain, 25, of 1014½ Barrow St., Franklin, was arrested Monday at 8:02 p.m. and charged with simple battery and criminal trespass. Spain was released on a $1,000 bond.

Mark White, 33, of Franklin, was additionally charged with simple battery Tuesday at 8:20 a.m. No bail was set.

Howard Gabriel, 53, of Franklin, was additionally charged with simple battery Tuesday at 8:20 a.m. No bail was set.

Tyrone Thomas, 52, of Morgan City, was additionally charged with simple battery Tuesday at 8:20 a.m. No bail was set.

John Lejeune, 28, of Branch, was additionally charged with simple battery Tuesday at 8:20 a.m. No bail was set.

Matthew Freeman, 34, of 104 Live Oak St., Baldwin, was arrested Tuesday at 9:03 a.m. and charged with failure to appear on the charge of operating a motor vehicle not covered by insurance. Freeman was released on a $500 bond.

Jude Boudreaux, 17, of Jonesville, was arrested Tuesday at 12:36 p.m. and charged with theft of assets of an aged or disabled person, no driver’s license on person and proper equipment required on vehicle. No bail was set.

Russell Aucoin, III, 20, of 4903 Alta B Drive, Centerville, was arrested Tuesday at 12:36 p.m. and charged with theft of assets of an aged or disabled person. No bail was set.

Summer Gaudet, 21, of 2211 Lake Palourde Road, Amelia, was arrested Tuesday at 12:36 p.m. and charged with theft of assets of an aged or disabled person. No bail was set.

Kason L. Johnson, 30, of Gibson, was arrested Tuesday at 2:43 p.m. and charged with failure to appear on the charge of possession of marijuana. Johnson was released on a $3,500 bond.

Jermoud Watts, 26, of Siracusa, was additionally charged with criminal damage to property Tuesday at 3:12 p.m. No bail was set.

Anthony Pinell, 28, of 119 Pinell Marina Lane, Baldwin, was arrested Tuesday at 12:10 p.m. and charged with simple battery, theft and criminal mischief. No bail was set.

Ryan J. Savell, 32, of 6556 La. 182, Franklin, was arrested Monday at 6:26 p.m. and charged with failure to appear on the charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated and on a warrant for failure to appear on the charge of disturbing the peace. No bail was set.

Joby Cubbedge Sr., 58, of Lafayette, was arrested Wednesday at 11:37 a.m. on a warrant charging him with issuing worthless checks and held on $500 bond.

Justin Scarbrough, 24, of 1232 Delmar St., Bayou Vista, was arrested Wednesday at 7:37 p.m. on a charge of domestic abuse battery and held with no bond set.

Alyssa L. Sauce, 20, of 1232 Delmar St., Bayou Vista, was arrested Wednesday at 7:24 p.m. on charges of possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia. She was released on a summons.

Thomas A. Streetman, 27, of 165B Mary Garrett Road, Charenton, was arrested Wednesday at 7:45 p.m. on charges of domestic abuse battery-child endangerment and two counts simple battery. No bond was set.

Leon Sylvester, 32, of 129 Pluto St., Bayou Vista, was arrested Wednesday at 11:52 p.m. on a warrant charging him with domestic abuse battery. No bond was set.