Police: One arrest made and more expected in Patterson drive-by shooting

A Georgia man has been arrested in connection with a Monday night drive-by shooting in Patterson that left a pedestrian with minor injuries to his leg, Police Chief Patrick LaSalle said.

Police arrested Charles Joseph Jones, 23, of the 1000 block of Franklin Road in Marietta, Georgia, at 9 p.m. Tuesday on the charges of attempted second-degree murder and discharging a firearm in a school zone.

Shortly after 9 p.m. Monday, Patterson police received a report of a drive-by shooting in the area of Taft and Hickory streets.

Investigators determined that shots were fired and exchanged between two vehicles, LaSalle said. A pedestrian was hit in the crossfire, receiving minor wounds to his leg, LaSalle said. The victim refused transport to the hospital.

Jones was identified as a shooter in the incident and jailed with no bail set.

Patterson police expect to make several more arrests in connection with the shooting, LaSalle said.

Detectives are working closely with U.S. marshals and the Lafayette Police Department as one of the people allegedly involved in the Patterson shooting is also a person of interest in a second-degree murder case in Lafayette, LaSalle said.

LaSalle asks anyone with any information on the shooting to contact the Patterson Police Department at 985-395-6161.