Police: 'Clown' trend is no joking matter

Morgan City police warn anyone participating in the recent trend of dressing up like clowns and wearing masks in public that it's no joking matter. Participants can face jail time.

The Morgan City Police Department responded to a complaint Tuesday evening of a "Clown" spotted behind a local business. Officers responded but were unable to locate anything suspicious, police said.

There have been photos and videos circulated that reflect that other agencies have experienced people donning such costumes for unknown reasons, police said.

The Morgan City Police Department will investigate any such incident and affect an arrest when required to do so. State law prohibits the wearing of masks, hoods or disguises to mask ones identity except under certain circumstances.

Anyone found guilty of such crime can be incarcerated not less than six months and no more than three years. If you have any questions or need assistance, contact the Morgan City Police Department at 985-384-2310, 911 or your local law enforcement agency.