Morgan City teen charged in Pierre Part burglary

A Morgan City teen was arrested last week in connection with an April 3 residential burglary in Pierre Part, according to an Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office news release. He’s the fifth person arrested in the case.

Christopher James Percle, 17, of Clements Lane in Morgan City, was arrested Sept. 9.

The homeowner was out of town at the time of the incident and, upon return, reported that several thousand dollars of personal items had been stolen and the home ransacked. During the investigation, detectives were able to identify a total of six suspects, including Percle, as well as three juveniles, the release said.

Percle was booked on a charge of simple burglary of an inhabited dwelling. He remains in the parish detention center in lieu of $20,000 bail.

Previously arrested was Tager Matthew Rosson, 18, of Ribbonwood Drive in Denham Springs, arrested Aug. 29 on three counts of contributing to the delinquency of juveniles and simple burglary of an inhabited dwelling. He remains in jail in lieu of a $5,000 bail.

Kayne Benjamin Ryan Smith, 17, of Frances Street in Patterson, is wanted on the charges of simple burglary of an inhabited dwelling and on three counts of contributing to the delinquency of juveniles. He is incarcerated in another facility and will be booked in Assumption Parish upon release.

Three juveniles were also previously arrested and charged in the case. The investigation is continuing.