Morgan City police radio logs for Feb. 9

The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.

Wednesday, Feb. 8

6:10 a.m. La. 182 and Roderick Street; Traffic incident.

7:07 a.m. 1600 block of Front Street; Theft.

7:27 a.m. 300 block of Seventh Street; Complaint.

7:33 a.m. 5000 block of Railroad Avenue; Complaint.

7:50 a.m. 3000 block of Catherine Street; Animal complaint.

8:13 a.m. 300 block of Fifth Street; Animal complaint.

8:23 a.m. 300 block of Louisa Street; Complaint.

8:36 a.m. Marquis Manor; Animal complaint.

8:51 a.m. 2400 block of Cypress Street; Animal complaint.

8:55 a.m. 900 block of Cherry Street; Animal complaint.

8:57 a.m. 2400 block of Hemlock Street; Complaint.

10:25 a.m. 100 block of Mallard Street; Juvenile problems.

10:44 a.m. Willard Street and La. 70; Crash.

11:05 a.m. 6300 block of La. 182; Complaint.

11:17 a.m. Up ramp by Cannatas; Stalled vehicle.

11:33 a.m. 1100 block of Brashear Avenue; Animal complaint.

12:07 p.m. 1900 block of Federal Avenue; Complaint.

1:10 p.m. 900 block of Marguerite Street; Complaint.

3:28 p.m. 600 block of Egle Street; Complaint.

2:27 p.m. 1200 block of Victor II Boulevard; Complaint.

2:41 p.m. U.S. 90 Westbound; Stalled vehicle.

2:45 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Complaint.

3 p.m. 300 block of Railroad Avenue; Complaint.

3:25 p.m. 7200 block of La. 182; Standby.

3:37 p.m. 600 block of General Hodges Street; Assistance.

4:19 p.m. 400 block of Fifth Street; Complaint.

4:39 p.m. 1900 block of Federal Avenue; Juvenile problems.

5:22 p.m. Third Street; Complaint.

5:25 p.m. 500 block of Bowman Street; Extra patrols.

5:33 p.m. Greenwood Overpass; Traffic complaint.

5:39 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Arrest.

5:50 p.m. 2400 block of Apple Street; Disturbance.

6:17 p.m. 300 block of Seventh Street; Complaint.

6:41 p.m. 100 block of Mallard Street; Welfare concern.

7:29 p.m. 500 block of Egle Street; Animal complaint.

8:31 p.m. 200 block of South Railroad Avenue; Suspicious subject.

9:19 p.m. Federal Avenue and Sixth Street; Complaint.

9:32 p.m. 200 block of South Railroad Avenue; Theft.

9:39 p.m. 800 block of Fourth Street; Remove subject.

11:34 p.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Medical.

Thursday, Feb. 9

12:06 a.m. 1500 block of Federal Avenue; Alarm.

12:15 a.m. 1000 block of La. 70; Complaint.

4:04 a.m. 600 block of Egle Street; Disturbance.