Morgan City police radio logs for Feb. 8
The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.
Tuesday, Feb. 7
6:22 a.m. 300 block of Federal Avenue; Juvenile problems.
7:55 a.m. U.S. 90 East Federal Avenue exit; Stalled vehicle.
8:07 a.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Arrest.
8:34 a.m. 2400 block of Tiger Drive; Juvenile problems.
11:16 a.m. 1000 block of La. 70; Accident.
11:20 a.m. 7700 block of La. 182; Reckless operation.
12:50 p.m. 200 block of South Railroad Avenue; Medical.
12:51 p.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Complaint.
12:55 p.m. 1100 block of Ditch Avenue; Medical.
1:20 p.m. 1900 block of Federal Avenue; Medical.
1:55 p.m. 1400 block of Federal Avenue; Warrant arrest.
3:29 p.m. La. 182 and Cottonwood Street; Traffic incident.
4:07 p.m. U.S. 90 and La. 70; Hit and run.
4:47 p.m. Brashear Avenue and First Street; Arrest.
4:56 p.m. 2400 block of Apple Street; Juvenile problems.
5:30 p.m. U.S. 90 East; Traffic incident.
6 p.m. 1300 block of Federal Avenue; Medical.
9:09 p.m. 600 block of Louisa Street; Assistance.
10:18 p.m. 400 block of Halsey Street; Complaint.
Wednesday, Feb. 8
1:47 a.m. 1500 block of Federal Avenue; Alarm.
1:52 a.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Arrest.
3:15 a.m. 6300 block of La. 182; Suspicious vehicle.
