Minor injuries reported in Berwick crash

The St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to a wreck at 11:23 a.m. Tuesday on La. 182 in Berwick by Dollar General. The two-vehicle crash occurred after a truck ran into the back of a car, Sheriff’s Office Spokeswoman Detective Lt. Traci Landry said. Three occupants in the vehicles were transported to a hospital to be treated for minor injuries, Landry said. No citations were issued, she said.