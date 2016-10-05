Home / News

Minor injuries reported in Berwick crash

Wed, 2016-10-05 11:00

The St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to a wreck at 11:23 a.m. Tuesday on La. 182 in Berwick by Dollar General. Three occupants in a truck and car were transported to a hospital to be treated for minor injuries, Landry said. (The Daily Review/Bill Decker)

The St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to a wreck at 11:23 a.m. Tuesday on La. 182 in Berwick by Dollar General. The two-vehicle crash occurred after a truck ran into the back of a car, Sheriff’s Office Spokeswoman Detective Lt. Traci Landry said. Three occupants in the vehicles were transported to a hospital to be treated for minor injuries, Landry said. No citations were issued, she said.

St. Mary Now & Franklin Banner-Tribune

Franklin Banner-Tribune
P.O. Box 566, Franklin, LA 70538
Phone: 337-828-3706
Fax: 337-828-2874

Morgan City Daily Review
P.O. Box 948, Morgan City, LA 70381
Phone: 985-384-8370
Fax: 985-384-4255

Follow Us

Surf New Media