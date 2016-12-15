Lafourche inmate caught in Berwick

An escaped inmate from Lafourche Parish was caught Thursday in Berwick after police found him walking on River Road.

Larry Hampton, 31, was captured in Berwick Thursday after he escaped Lafourche Parish jail in Thibodaux.

Hampton had escaped early Thursday morning, and Berwick police received information that Hampton may be somewhere on River Road in Berwick, Richard said.

Police responded to that area, found Hampton walking on River Road and apprehended him without incident, Richard said. Hampton was turned back over to Lafourche Parish authorities.

Hampton was being held in Lafourche Parish on a parole violation.