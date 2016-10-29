La. 182 in Siracusa closed after 18-wheeler loses load

La. 182 in Siracusa from Coral Marine to James Street was closed to traffic as of about 3:45 p.m. Saturday after an 18-wheeler lost its load earlier in the day, according to the St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office.

Traffic is being turned around at James Street and Coral Marine. Motorists should use U.S. 90 as an alternate route. Traffic is still being allowed to enter the Siracusa neighborhood at James Street. The estimated time of arrival was Saturday evening. The roadway will remain closed until the equipment is cleared from the area.

Deputies are assisting Louisiana State Police with the 18-wheeler that lost its load. State police are waiting for a crane.