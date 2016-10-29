Home / News

La. 182 in Siracusa closed after 18-wheeler loses load

Sat, 2016-10-29 16:06

An 18-wheeler lost its load Saturday on La. 182 in Siracusa. Authorities shut down La. 182 from Coral Marine to James Street while the tractor-trailer was removed from the roadway. (St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office photo)

La. 182 in Siracusa from Coral Marine to James Street was closed to traffic as of about 3:45 p.m. Saturday after an 18-wheeler lost its load earlier in the day, according to the St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office.
Traffic is being turned around at James Street and Coral Marine. Motorists should use U.S. 90 as an alternate route. Traffic is still being allowed to enter the Siracusa neighborhood at James Street. The estimated time of arrival was Saturday evening. The roadway will remain closed until the equipment is cleared from the area.
Deputies are assisting Louisiana State Police with the 18-wheeler that lost its load. State police are waiting for a crane.

St. Mary Now & Franklin Banner-Tribune

Franklin Banner-Tribune
P.O. Box 566, Franklin, LA 70538
Phone: 337-828-3706
Fax: 337-828-2874

Morgan City Daily Review
P.O. Box 948, Morgan City, LA 70381
Phone: 985-384-8370
Fax: 985-384-4255

Follow Us

Surf New Media