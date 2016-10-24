Juvenile charged in teen’s shooting death in Franklin; Victim identified as West St. Mary student

A 15-year-old boy has been charged with first-degree murder in the Sunday shooting death of another teen in Franklin, Police Chief Sabria McGuire said in a news release.

The victim has been identified as 16-year-old Braylen Foulcard. Foul-card was a junior at West St. Mary High School and resided in the Jeanerette-Four Corners area.

At about 3:50 p.m. Sunday, Franklin police received a complaint of shots fired in the area of Augustine Maze Road. Police discovered that Foulcard was deceased on the scene. The victim’s body was turned over to the St. Mary Parish Coroner’s Office.

Around midnight Monday, a 15-year-old boy was arrested and charged with first-degree murder in the shooting, police said. The juvenile was booked, processed, and held at a juvenile housing facility until court proceedings.