Fifth suspect charged in drive-by shooting

A 40-year-old Patterson man became the fifth suspect arrested in connection with an October drive-by shooting that one person injured, Patterson Police Chief Patrick LaSalle said.

—Malcolm Williams Jr., 40, of the 1500 block of Seyburn Street in Patterson, was arrested at 7:24 p.m. Friday on a warrant charging him with illegal discharge of a firearm and aggravated assault. Williams was released on $3,000 bail.

Williams’ arrest is in connection with an Oct. 24 drive-by shooting on Taft Street in Patterson, LaSalle said.

Tyrique Jones, 19, of Patterson, was captured Nov. 3 by U.S. Marshals in Houma in connection with the shooting. Jones was wanted on warrants charging him with attempted second-degree murder and discharging a firearm in a school zone.

Another suspect, Kirt Favors, 18, of Patterson, turned himself in to Lafayette police Oct. 26 on warrants for attempted second-degree murder and discharging a firearm in a school zone. Dewayna Jones, 21, of Patterson, was also arrested Oct. 26 and charged with principal to attempted second-degree murder.

The first arrest in the case was Charles Joseph Jones, 23, of Marietta, Georgia, Oct. 25 on the charges of attempted second-degree murder and discharging a firearm in a school zone.

Shortly after 9 p.m. Oct. 24, Patterson police received a report of a drive-by shooting in the area of Taft and Hickory streets. Investigators determined that Tyrique Jones and Favors got out of a vehicle, began shooting and then got back into the vehicle while continuing to fire shots, LaSalle said. A pedestrian was shot in the leg during the shooting, receiving minor wounds, LaSalle said. The victim refused transport to the hospital.

Police also determined that Charles Jones was shooting back at the vehicle while running along a sidewalk. Dewayna Jones was allegedly driving the vehicle at the time of the shooting.