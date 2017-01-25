Detectives seek info on Amelia business theft

Detectives are asking for the public help to get information on a Jan. 16 theft from an Amelia business during which a trailer, welding machine, torch hose and a few hundred of wire were among the items stolen, according to a St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office news release.

On Jan. 17, a deputy responded to a report of a theft at a business in the 9000 block of La. 182 in Amelia. The deputy learned from the complainant that a welding trailer had been stolen from the yard on the evening of Jan. 16.

The detective assigned to the case collected video of a vehicle driving up to the trailer. A suspect then gets out, hitches the trailer to the truck, and drives out of the yard. Among the stolen items are a 14-foot trailer, a Hobart 225 stick welding machine that's white with orange lettering, several hundred feet of ground wire, welding lead wire, and torch hose, two oxygen bottles, and a lead box.

Detectives are seeking information on the truck captured on video. The vehicle is described as silver and maroon or dark red in color. Anyone who may have information on the crime is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 985-384-1622, 337-828-1960, or through the Contact Us link at www.stmaryso.com. You can remain anonymous.