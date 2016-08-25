Detectives seek ID of burglary suspect
A person is seen on surveillance footage from an Aug. 20 burglary at a business in Morgan City. Police say the person is a suspect in the burglary.
Morgan City police are trying to identify as suspect seen on surveillance footage during a Saturday burglary.
The Morgan City Police Department Detectives Division is currently investigating a burglary that occurred Saturday at a La. 182 business. Anyone with information about this crime or any other crime should contact detectives at 985-380-4605 or 985-384-2310
