Detectives seek ID of burglary suspect

Thu, 2016-08-25 14:05

A person is seen on surveillance footage from an Aug. 20 burglary at a business in Morgan City. Police say the person is a suspect in the burglary.

Morgan City police are trying to identify as suspect seen on surveillance footage during a Saturday burglary.
The Morgan City Police Department Detectives Division is currently investigating a burglary that occurred Saturday at a La. 182 business. Anyone with information about this crime or any other crime should contact detectives at 985-380-4605 or 985-384-2310

