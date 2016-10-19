Detectives seek assistance identifying Walmart theft suspect

Detectives are asking for the public's help to identity a suspect seen on surveillance stealing a TV from Walmart, according to a St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office news release.

On Oct. 12, a deputy responded to a report of a theft at Walmart in Bayou Vista. The deputy collected video evidence of a male subject loading a 55-inch Vizio 4K UHD Smart Television into a shopping cart. The subject later left the store without paying for the item.

The crime occurred around noon last Wednesday. If you have information on the crime or the identity of the suspect, please contact the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office at 985-384-1622 or 337-828-1960. Detectives can also be contacted by email at crimewatch@stmaryso.com. You can remain anonymous.