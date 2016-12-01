Deputies searching for reported armed robbery suspects

Deputies are searching the Bayou Vista area for suspects in a reported armed robbery that occurred near the Cash Magic Casino on U.S. 90, according to a St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office news release.

The suspects are described as a black male and a white female. According to early reports from the scene, the male is described as 5 feet, 11 inches tall and was last seen wearing a hoodie, camouflage face mask, and blue sweatpants.

The female is described as having a gold tooth or teeth, long dreadlocks worn in a bun, facial piercings, and eye glasses. The suspects may be traveling in a white or light colored Chevrolet Trailblazer.

If you see something suspicious, contact 911 or the Sheriff's Office at 384-1622. We are in the early stages of the investigation. This information is subject to change as the investigation progresses. This post will be updated as deputies develop information, the release said.