Berwick woman charged in insurance fraud investigation

Louisiana State Police arrested a Berwick woman Friday morning stemming from an investigation into a fraudulent insurance claim totaling over $9,000, based on an alleged September 2015 car crash, according to a Troop C news release.

Investigators arrested Amber Beranek, 28, of Berwick on one count of insurance fraud.

On Feb. 6, an insurance company contacted the state police insurance fraud and auto theft unit in Houma concerning allegations of insurance fraud. The company provided investigators with documentation stating Beranek filed a false insurance claim stating she was injured in a single-vehicle crash on Sept. 10, 2015, the release said.

Beranek said her vehicle damage and medical bills amounted to $9,277, according to police. During the investigation, troopers learned Beranek’s husband was driving the vehicle at the time of the crash, and he was an excluded driver on the automobile policy. State police obtained an arrest warrant for Beranek, and she turned herself in to investigators at the Berwick Police Department Friday morning. Beranek was booked into the Berwick jail on one count of insurance fraud.

State police say the crime of insurance fraud has been on the rise, and investigators are working hard to reduce the number of fraudulent claims in the state, the release said. The public plays an integral role in identifying suspects accused of these crimes and is strongly urged to report criminal or suspicious activity. For more information or to contact the Louisiana State Police Insurance Fraud and Auto Theft Unit, visit www.lsp.org/ifu.html.